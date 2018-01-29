Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Sex of Her and John Legend's Second Child

Amid all the madness of the 2018 Grammys, Chrissy Teigen dropped some major news and revealed the sex of her baby!
Chrissy and her 10-time Grammy winner husband John Legend hit the red carpet earlier in the evening, Teigen in a sequined silver Yanina Couture gown with an empire waist that highlighted her growing baby bump.
Earlier this month, the 32-year-old explained that she wasn’t ready to reveal the sex of her baby just yet. This comes after Teigen had previously said she and Legend would be having a boy next, following the birth of nearly 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone.
Chrissy, who conceived through IVF, then told People that she and John had re-harvested, indicating that the baby’s sex was not necessarily male.
Well … (drumroll, please), we now know that the fam’s new addition will, in fact, be a boy.
The model and social media star posted a photo of herself at the ceremony on Sunday evening, captioning the image, “mama and her baby boy.”
Congratulations, Chrissy, John, and soon-to-be big sister Luna!