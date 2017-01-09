Chrissy Teigen Does Red Carpet Interview Sitting Down, Is Everyone’s Hero

As if Chrissy Teigen wasn’t already the most relatable celeb out there, she did her red carpet interview sitting down at the 2017 Golden Globes. The model, who was on-hand to support La La Land star and husband John Legend, decided that a carpeted staircase looked like the perfect place to conduct an interview.

“It’s hard work dressing up and taking photos on red carpets,” Legend joked. Clearly, the chill couple doesn't take themselves too seriously. When Ryan Seacrest asked if the crooner was nervous taking on his first acting role in La La Land, Teigen had the perfect response.

“No, he’s never nervous, ever,” she said. “I think he was a little nervous in the hospital room with Luna, but that’s the only time in my whole life.”

Teigen, dressed in a Marchesa peplum gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes, even has a favorite line from her hubby’s acting gig. “How are you going to be a revolutionary if you’re such a traditionalist?” he recited at her request.

From their casual perch, the two even rendezvoused with another one of our favorite celeb couples: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Teigen shook hands with the Deadpool star from the stairs, while Legend asked Lively to take a picture of the couple. "Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively," he captioned the 'gram (above).

Officially obsessed with this low-key couple. See more of the hottest red carpet looks from the Golden Globes in our gallery.