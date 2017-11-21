Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant with Her Second Child with John Legend

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 21, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

We've got the happiest baby news courtesy of Chrissy Teigen!

The model is pregnant with her second child with husband John Legend, and she announced it in the sweetest way.

Teigen and Legend's 1-year-old daughter Luna was featured in an adorable Instagram Teigen posted Tuesday to share the big news, and we couldn't think of a better reveal. 

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

"What's in here?" Teigen asked her daughter. 

"Baby," Luna said. 

Cue all the aws!

The news is especially sweet considering how open Teigen has been about discussing her desire for another child as well as her her fertility struggles. In InStyle's  November issue, the model shared her hope to have another child through frozen embryo transfer. 

Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of four! 

