Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Pregnant Curves in Plunging Pink Gown

While Chrissy Teigen may have announced that she was expecting her second child with hubby, John Legend, only a few weeks ago, her sultry style has not missed a beat. From skintight minidresses to waist-cinching gowns, the former model knows how to dress her bump without sacrificing the sexy. And, her latest red carpet appearance at the Nobel Prize Banquet in Norway on Sunday was no exception.

Teigen, who attended the academic celebration with Legend, was one hot mama in a curve-hugging pink velvet gown from Tadashi Shoji’s fall 2017 collection. The dress in question featured lace details on the sleeves and shoulders, and, most importantly, a keyhole that displayed some major cleavage.

The mom of one accessorized the ensemble with a geometric clutch and quiet gold jewelry, ensuring all eyes were on her growing bump and ample assets. Smoky eye makeup and a rumpled updo with face-framing pieces upped Teigen’s sex appeal.

Let the pregnancy style streak continue!