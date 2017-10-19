Chrissy Teigen Wore the Most Low-Cut Coat on Date Night with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen knows how to dress up for a night out. The model and best-selling author, who is currently working on her follow-up to 2016’s Cravings cookbook, stepped out with her husband John Legend in L.A. Wednesday night wearing one sexy look for date night.

Teigen wore a plunging plaid, menswear-inspired coat over a low-cut black dress with sheer lace detailing on her legs. She paired the fierce look with a black belt at her waist, strappy stilettos (shop a similar pair here), a burgundy chain-strap purse, and hoop earrings.

Her handsome hubby held her hand as they walked side-by-side wearing all black, from his bomber down to his jeans and sneaks. Click through to our gallery for more of their cutest couple moments.

After all of her Cravings 2 cooking, Teigen must have been excited to get out of the house and have someone else cook her a meal. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the model shared snaps from her third day of shooting for the upcoming book.

Wrapping up cookbook day 3! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Shooting #cravings2!! What should the title be!? A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Shooting for #cravings2 cookbook today!!! Luna eating @pepperthai2's garlic soy ribs. 📸 @aubriepick ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Judging by all of the Polaroid snaps on her wall, it looks like Teigen has already tested out plenty of recipes. Even baby Luna has gotten in on the fun.

Hey Chrissy, the next time you need a taste-tester, we’re up for the challenge.