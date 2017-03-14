Chrissy Teigen Threw a Petting Zoo Dinner Party and the Footage Is Adorable

johnlegend/Instagram
March 14, 2017 @ 11:15 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

Ah, the life of a celebrity baby. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's little Luna Simone got quite the surprise on Monday when Mom decided to throw an impromptu petting zoo party in their backyard. During the festivities, the 11-month-old got to meet animals from pigs and goats to turkeys, chickens, and even turtles.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host announced the news on Twitter earlier in the day: “I’m having a petting zoo slash crab boil dinner party today and no one is really questioning it. I love my pals," she wrote.

Teigen then showed us the receipts and took to social media to share hilarious videos of herself and her baby girl meeting the animals. Baby Luna petting a bunny might be the cutest thing you'll see all day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRmaLfjlB5U/?taken-by=1maryphillips&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRoQHZ6j6HH/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Dreams come true

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRoQgnDjV77/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The social media queen even placed a stuffed giraffe in the enclosure as a joke, assuring fans that it wasn’t real, but it was funny all the same.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRlnjSBD9N5/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Jealous @monicarosestyle @kfc

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Baby Luna was perfectly dressed for the occasion in denim overalls and a white tee, looking not entirely sure about what was going on in her backyard.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Will Make You Feel Better About Your Fluctuating Weight

Click through to our gallery to see more adorable pictures of Legend and Teigen’s little girl.

