Chrissy Teigen Offers to Pay Gymnast McKayla Maroney's Potential Fine for Speaking Out About Larry Nassar

Chrissy Teigen is taking a big stand for McKayla Maroney.

Following hundreds of allegations leveled against former U.S.A. gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, it came to light that the Olympic gymnast might not be able to testify due to a legal agreement.

Back in 2016, Maroney sued and received a settlement from the U.S. Gymnastics team; as part of it, she signed a nondisclosure agreement that bars her from speaking out against Nassar. If she breaks it, she reportedly faces a $100,000 fine.

When news of Maroney’s legal agreement surfaced, Teigen hit Twitter Tuesday to come to her defense, and did so in a major way: by offering to pay the entire fine if Maroney decides to testify against Nassar during his sentencing.

“The entire principle of this should be fought—an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla,” Teigen tweeted.

So far, more than 100 woman have accused Nassar of sexual abuse. In addition to Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman also have come forward with allegations against him. Fellow Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was the latest to share her story about the embattled doctor’s actions.

In an Instagram post Monday, Biles accused Nassar of abuse, writing, "Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately ... I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”

“It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the "special" treatment,” she continued. “This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”

“We need to know why this was able to take place for so long and to many of us,” she concluded. “We need to make sure something like this never happens again.”

Nasser was the Olympic gymnastics team’s physician for nearly 20 years before he was fired in 2015. He has pleaded guilty to federal charges of child pornography and guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault in two Michigan courts