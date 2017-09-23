Chrissy Teigen Crowdsources Parenting Advice from Twitter, Is Every Mom

Chrissy Teigen frequently blesses us with videos of her daughter Luna doing adorable things, but it's not always butterflies and rainbows in their household. Yesterday, the 31-year-old model and cookbook author was having a tough parenting day, and she turned to her Twitter followers to commiserate.

Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna has yet to reach the terrible twos, but it sounds like she can already be a bit feisty. On Friday night, Teigen reached out to her fellow Twitter parents, explaining that she was having a rough day and "it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them." Classic Chrissy.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/911416720983678976 I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

As you might expect, Teigen's social media followers were MORE than happy to share their own stories. For instance, one mother wrote that her 1-year-old son refuses to give her kisses. Teigen wrote back, "Same except I get an added smack to the face." Ouch!

https://twitter.com/beeboujee/status/911419817655246848 my one year old son tells me no every time I kiss him 😩 — Bee Money (@beeboujee) September 23, 2017

The stories only got wilder from there, with other parents chiming in about their kids calling them ugly, mocking them, and more.

https://twitter.com/NorahWoodsey/status/911417879462998016 My preschooler found my wedding picture. "Oh, look at daddy! So handsome!" "Who is with daddy?" "A person." — Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/AndeWall/status/911418533745233920 Last week, my 20 month old offered me a bite of her food. As I went to accept it, she snatched it back & ate it. When I made a sad face — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/fuggirls/status/911417178607427584 After rotten long flight from Germany, Dylan saw store whose sign was a 3D car coming out the wall, and said, "I hope it hits you." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017

It's brutal out there for parents, celebrity or not! Chrissy, we are here for you.