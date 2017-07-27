Chrissy Teigen Wore This Ultra-Glam Ensemble to Go Late-Night Grocery Shopping

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of casual dressing and admits to often spending time at home chilling in robes, sweats, and fuzzy onesies, but when she hit up an N.Y.C. bodega on Wednesday night, she was dressed to the nines.

The model enjoyed a romantic dinner out with her husband John Legend at the French hotspot Le Bernardin, and she brought the heat in a long sleeve black minidress that highlighted her toned legs. Teigen accessorized with strappy stilettos sandals, gold statement earrings, and a black envelope clutch.

Splash News

Apparently, their dinner wasn’t entirely satisfying, because the couple stopped at a local bodega on their way home, and Teigen brought the runway to the small convenience store in her high fashion look. The model and Cravings author was photographed eyeing the candy aisle before leaving the store hand-in-hand with her hubby.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Wants to Add More Mini Legends to Her Brood

It’s anyone’s bet what Teigen made off with in that clutch.