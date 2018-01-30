Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is a Date-Night Dream in Orange Silk Separates 

Following Sunday evening's Grammy Awards, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stepped out for yet another glam date night in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Skimming over her burgeoning baby bump in a plunging burnt orange blazer-skirt combo, the pregnant star showcased her lit-from-within glow, which was emphasized by the eye-catching hue.

The outfit's low-cut jacket, cinched at the waist with a bedazzled belt, gracefully showed off the SI Swimsuit beauty’s expectant curves, while a matching maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit offered plenty of drama.

Pap Nation / Splash News

A small gold clutch and hoop earrings added a dose of va-va-voom, however, it was Teigen's crystal-studded sandals that truly upped the glam factor.

Pap Nation / Splash News

The former model's beauty look was the crowning detail to her bright ensemble, as she played off its color palette with dark orange lipstick and peachy eyeshadow. Meanwhile, she combed her ombre strands back into a slicked-back 'do.

Her “All of Me” crooner hubby appeared happy to let his love steal the limelight, neutralizing her over-the-top outfit with a black suit and a military-style jacket.

We love to see the soon-to-be parents of two continue to make time for each other before their baby boy is due later this year.