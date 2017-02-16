Chrissy Teigen Is Back in the Buff on Instagram ... Because It's Thursday

File this one under one more reason why we love Chrissy Teigen.

Always nothing short of uninhibited, the model lounged in the buff for the 'gram once again, this time taking her nude Instagram snaps to a whole other level as she prepped for a press day for Sports Illustrated's new Swimsuit Edition.

In the photo she shared Thursday, Teigen looks pensive after stripping down and sitting in a chair completely naked next to Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day. There is also a rack of clothes sitting behind her that she didn't appear to be phased by.

Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:52am PST

"Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!!," she quipped in the caption she wrote alongside it. While Teigen had on no clothes as she curled up (and covered the appropriate body parts) in the chair, she did manage to have a face full of make-up and her hair coiffed in soft waves. So, technically, she was ready to seize the day.

Her scantily-clad Instagram snaps aside, Teigen has continued to prove she's more than comfortable showing off some skin. After she made her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this month, the mag shared a sultry video with scenes from her shoot on Instagram Wednesday.

Chrissy is BACK! @chrissyteigen A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

In it, Teigen rocks several barely-there bikinis and shows off her toned physique as she hits a beach, rolls around on the sand, and flashes a seductive grin on the shore in a thong bathing suit.

Did we mention that her daughter Luna just turned 10 months old?

Talk about major fitspiration.