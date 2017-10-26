Chrissy Teigen Had the Most Hilarious Response to a Snapchat Nip-Slip

No one responds to a wardrobe malfunction quite like InStyle's November cover girl Chrissy Teigen.

On Wednesday, our source of social media joy explained that she’d accidentally born a little too much in a recent Snapchat. She did this by posting her assistant’s hilarious chain of texts to the star. The last two read “FYI your nipple was fully out in one of your snaps” and “I deleted it.”

What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask? pic.twitter.com/Eo4qolTLxK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

This alert prompted Teigen to issue a hilarious apology statement to her followers. In a nine-second-long video, a floral robe-clad Chrissy tells her fanbase, “I just want to apologize to everyone I know. I’ve let my friends down; I’ve let my family down. I have nipples. It’s not something I’m proud of.”

for immediate release pic.twitter.com/c6226cR6eJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

Ugh, she slays us EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

Chrissy, can you please write a book called Everyone Has Nipples? We see bestseller written all over it.

Never change, Chrissy.