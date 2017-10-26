Chrissy Teigen Had the Most Hilarious Response to a Snapchat Nip-Slip

Isabel Jones
Oct 26, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

No one responds to a wardrobe malfunction quite like InStyle's November cover girl Chrissy Teigen.

On Wednesday, our source of social media joy explained that she’d accidentally born a little too much in a recent Snapchat. She did this by posting her assistant’s hilarious chain of texts to the star. The last two read “FYI your nipple was fully out in one of your snaps” and “I deleted it.”

This alert prompted Teigen to issue a hilarious apology statement to her followers. In a nine-second-long video, a floral robe-clad Chrissy tells her fanbase, “I just want to apologize to everyone I know. I’ve let my friends down; I’ve let my family down. I have nipples. It’s not something I’m proud of.”

Ugh, she slays us EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

Chrissy, can you please write a book called Everyone Has Nipples? We see bestseller written all over it.

Never change, Chrissy.

Show Transcript

My husband makes fun of me because I will always watch a Zac Efron movie. I don't think a lot of people know about my Zac crush. [LAUGH] [NOISE] [MUSIC] Whenever there is one of his movies on I must watch it. It's not really like a physical crush [LAUGH] on him, it's like I really enjoy his bones. [LAUGH] He's not my celebrity crush. It's a professional, I enjoy him in a professional manner. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] I have left something at a shoot though. It was on Chelsea Piers in New York. The stylist accidentally packed, and left, with my pants. So I had to go home with no pants on. I love the idea of a really snug, sexy thigh high, and then maybe like the more tom boyish look on top. So, They give me a little confidence boost when needed. [MUSIC] The last thing I Googled was a parrot testifying in a court case. I know, it sounds crazy. [Laughing] The parrot testified, in the husband's voice, "Don't [expletive] shoot!" And then they found out that, that's how they found out that the wife murdered the husband. It's ridiculous, but you should Google it too. Gosh, I am about halfway done with Ann Rule's The Stranger Beside Me, is it? The Ted Bundy book. And, I grew up in Washington, and [MUSIC] That's where Ted grew up, so I have all these weird connections to it. When I read books, they usually tend to be very dark. So, yeah, Ted Bundy. [SOUND]

