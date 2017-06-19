Chrissy Teigen Poses Naked with a Cake for John Legend on Father's Day 

Chrissy Teigen gave John Legend the surprise of a lifetime for Father's Day. The model and cookbook author flew out to Boston, where the "All of Me" singer is scheduled to perform tonight for the next stop on his Darkness and Light tour, and while her presence was definitely his best present, it wasn't the only thing that she gave him.

Teigen also surprised her husband with a very decadent chocolate cake. While the treat looks undeniably delicious, it's how she presented it that really caught our eye. Teigen presented Legend with the cake while she was naked in bed.

"Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10," she captioned the Instagram photo, which shows Teigen wrapped up in bed sheets looking extremely sexy. We have a feeling John really loved his gift.

While Chrissy and their daughter Luna have been on tour with Legend for many of his stops, the threesome was unable to spend Father's Day together, but with a surprise like Chrissy's we have a feeling that he felt very loved on the special day.