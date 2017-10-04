6 Times Chrissy Teigen Stopped Mom-Shamers in Their Tracks

Over the past few years, Chrissy Teigen has elevated the clapback to an art form. The LOLs keep coming when the 31-year-old engages with her haters on Twitter, and it seems motherhood has only sharpened her quick wit.

Since pretty much the day the Internet found out Teigen was expecting a child with husband John Legend, trolls have gone in on the model, dragging her for everything baby-related—from her decision to use IVF to her methods of physically carrying baby Luna.

RELATED: Cover Star Chrissy Teigen on Marriage, Depression, IVF: "Sometimes I Don't Even Realize I'm Oversharing"

Scroll down below to see Teigen’s best-ever responses to mom-shamers online.

When the Haters Decided Luna Was Both Cold and Miserable

When No One Would Let Chrissy Live

Ten days after giving birth, Chrissy Teigen went out to dinner without Luna, to which mom-shamers responded by criticizing Teigen for leaving her newborn alone. One "concerned" tweeter check in on how Luna was doing all alone. How did the star respond?

When Chrissy and Kim KW Were Both DONE

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/774979751945449476 what kind of TOOLS babies can't play w tools u MONSTER !!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 11, 2016

When Chrissy Was Deemed a "Stupid Bitch" for Doing IVF

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/702618297754263552 natural or ivf, my daughter will never speak to another human like this, @baby_c_69 pic.twitter.com/aLfBS8O3eF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016

When Swearing on Social Media Affected Chrissy's Ability to Parent

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/800558552066592769 My daughter isn't on social media, you ignorant tool. Go fuck yourself. Fuck fuck fuck! https://t.co/BDixmTIXXF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 21, 2016

When Chrissy's Struggle to Become Pregnant Became an "Act"