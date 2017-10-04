6 Times Chrissy Teigen Stopped Mom-Shamers in Their Tracks

X
by: Isabel Jones
October 4, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Over the past few years, Chrissy Teigen has elevated the clapback to an art form. The LOLs keep coming when the 31-year-old engages with her haters on Twitter, and it seems motherhood has only sharpened her quick wit.

Since pretty much the day the Internet found out Teigen was expecting a child with husband John Legend, trolls have gone in on the model, dragging her for everything baby-related—from her decision to use IVF to her methods of physically carrying baby Luna.

RELATED: Cover Star Chrissy Teigen on Marriage, Depression, IVF: "Sometimes I Don't Even Realize I'm Oversharing"

Scroll down below to see Teigen’s best-ever responses to mom-shamers online.

When the Haters Decided Luna Was Both Cold and Miserable 

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/840116034535227393

When No One Would Let Chrissy Live 

Ten days after giving birth, Chrissy Teigen went out to dinner without Luna, to which mom-shamers responded by criticizing Teigen for leaving her newborn alone. One "concerned" tweeter check in on how Luna was doing all alone. How did the star respond? 

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/724294283201679360

When Chrissy and Kim KW Were Both DONE

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/774979751945449476

When Chrissy Was Deemed a "Stupid Bitch" for Doing IVF

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/702618297754263552

When Swearing on Social Media Affected Chrissy's Ability to Parent

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/800558552066592769

When Chrissy's Struggle to Become Pregnant Became an "Act"

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/826150753035186176

 

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top