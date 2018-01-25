Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Can't Find Her Toilet, Pleads for Help on Twitter

Now, this is one struggle of Chrissy Teigen's that we can’t quite relate to.

On Wednesday evening, the former model proved once again that she’s one of the most down-to-earth celebrities around as she hilariously detailed an unfortunate bathroom incident to her 10 million followers on Twitter.

Showcasing her penchant for candidness, the pregnant star began her story: “I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee.”

That’s when the 32-year-old realized that something very important was missing from her bathroom. “Well I did that and my toilet was gone,” she continued.

I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee, well I did that and my toilet was gone. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018

To further illustrate her point, the expectant star shared a photo of her bathroom situation, and there’s definitely a missing toilet.

like there was no toilet pic.twitter.com/CIn3Vdy1P9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018

While several fans were left scratching their heads, Roots star Questlove responded with the question on all of our minds, asking, “Where’s @chrissyteigen’s toilet? The Lip Sync Battle host simply wrote back, “Please help me.”

please help me https://t.co/aCwLoGarbr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Teigen's toilet, please let her know!