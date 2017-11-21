Chrissy Teigen Posted a Tearful Video About Missing the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dozens of models walked the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, this week, but supermodel Chrissy Teigen was not one of them. And while she wasn't on the show's roster, she did have a good time trying to convince her fans otherwise.

After documenting a fake day in Shanghai over the weekend on her Instagram Story (all while she was really in the United States), she posted about missing her wake up call for the show.

"It turns out the Victoria's Secret fashion show was yesterday and someone (clearly jealous of me) cancelled my wake-up call they will be hearing from my lawyers," she tweeted.

It turns out the Victoria's Secret fashion show was yesterday and someone (clearly jealous of me) cancelled my wake up call they will be hearing from my lawyers — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 20, 2017

To add insult to injury, she also posted a trio of videos where she was crying and discussing the runway that she missed ... while chopping onions.

"I just want to say I'm so sorry I let down my fans by not being in this show," she said. "I can't believe it. I woke up late. Now I'm cutting onions but I'm still upset."

Sure, the tweets were all in jest, but we'd be pretty psyched to see Teigen strut her stuff in next year's Victoria's Secret show (are you listening, VS?). That's one event we wouldn't want to miss.

There's always next year, Chrissy.