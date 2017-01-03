Chrissy Teigen's Got Legs for Days Practicing Ballet with Baby Luna

Looks like Baby Luna is keeping mom Chrissy Teigen on her toes—literally!

The former Sports Illustrated model welcomed the New Year with her daughter and crooner husband John Legend on what appears to be a sunshine-filled family getaway, but she wasn't about to let a few gray skies get her down.

"Grey day ballet," the mom-of-one captioned a photo of her smiling for the camera and cradling her 8-month-old infant as she twirled on her tiptoes in a flowy black dress. Little Luna is too cute in a light pink onesie, but we can't tear our eyes away from the 31-year-old's mile-long legs, which are further accentuated by her ballet-esque pose.

Grey day ballet A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Luckily, it looks like the weather cleared up, as the model also shared a heart-meltingly sweet shot of Legend wading in a lake with his daughter in his arms, all framed against a scenic backdrop, as well as a candid solo photo of her little girl dressed in a purple Tori Praver Kids swimsuit and relaxing on a white couch.

❤️ A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Toessssss A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:55am PST

RELATED: John Legend Gave Chrissy Teigen a New Year's Eve Piggyback Ride

VIDEO: Chrissy Tiegen Dresses Baby Luna in 8 Halloween Costumes

Could this family get any cuter?