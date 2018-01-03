Chrissy Teigen and Her Family Pose in Matching Christmas Pajamas in January

While everyone else is diving into their New Year's resolutions, Chrissy Teigen is still celebrating Christmas.

The model-turned-cookbook author took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her family posing in front of a large Christmas tree dressed in red-and-white striped pajamas. Seasonally appropriate? Maybe not, but, honestly, the holidays always go by too fast, so why not continue the celebrations.

"christmas is not over," Teigen captioned the adorable shot, which looks like it could've been taken on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Chrissyteigan

RELATED: Definitive Proof That John Legend Is the Best Dad Ever to Baby Luna

In the adorable shot, Teigen and her husband John Legend both are in onesies, while Teigen's mom wears a matching top and bottom set. Not to be left out, little Luna wears the same outfit as she sits on her dad's shoulders. To make their PJs even more adorable, they're also monogrammed.

This is the last holiday season that Teigen, Legend, and their daughter will have before their second child arrives, and they've definitely made it a memorable one. Not only are the extending the festivities, but they also took several trips over the last few weeks. The family spent the actual holiday in the desert, and Teigen and Legend spent John's birthday in Japan (after a bit of a travel snafu).