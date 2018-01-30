Chrissy Teigen's Steller Maternity Style Continues with Sexy Red Slip Dress   

When it comes to maternity style, Chrissy Teigen is a pro. Since landing in New York City to attend the Grammys this past Sunday, the model-turned-cookbook author has been on a roll, choosing one stylish look after another, and her latest ensemble is no exception.

Today the mom-to-be was spotted leaving her apartment for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she chose a red hot look for her upcoming interview.

The Lip Sync Battle host chose a lacy red silk dress that highlighted her baby bump, which she topped off with a long blazer in a matching scarlet hue. Teigen finished off her look with a pair of strappy gold sandals and oversize hoop earrings, styling her lob in a slicked-back 'do.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

This is the second bright look she's worn in the span of 24 hours. Last night, she went for bold orange silk separates for a date night with her husband, John Legend.

After these two stylish looks, plus the silver stunner she wore to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, we can't wait to see what she wears next.