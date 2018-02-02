Chrissy Teigen May Have Seen Pregnant Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen is playing uncharacteristically coy when it comes to a certain famous family’s Internet-breaking pregnancies.

While the rest of us officially found out in December that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child, the SI Swimsuit model, who’s known for her candid take on life in the limelight, motherhood, and everything in between, revealed that she has kept the news a secret for quite a while now.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the social media star was pressed by the late-night host about her famous friends' pregnancies. “How long have you known about Khloé’s pregnancy and have you seen Kylie Jenner’s bump?” Cohen asked.

Teigen kept her answers short and sweet. “Khloé, a while. I saw her at Kim’s baby shower,” she responded, referencing Kardashian West’s cherry blossom-themed bash for newborn daughter, Chicago. “And I won’t say anything about Kylie.”

Cohen continued his interrogation, commenting that it was odd that no one in the makeup guru’s inner circle has spoken about her pregnancy yet, to which Teigen simply shrugged.

Sometimes silence says it all, but for official confirmation, it looks like we'll have to go to another Kar-Jenner source.