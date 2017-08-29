Chrissy Teigen Rewore the Same High-Cut Swimsuit à la Kourtney Kardashian

In case you missed it, Kourtney Kardashian became the queen of itsy bitsy swimsuits this summer. She even posted a montage of her greatest hits on Instagram this weekend to cement her status. However, one of her signature suits was first worn by another famous friend, and that pal is back to reclaim the revealing one-piece.

On Monday, Chrissy Teigen opted for the same light tan Norma Kamali one-piece ($575, normakamali.com), dotted with silver studs, that she wore with baby Luna in June. And, this time, the mom of one gave it a second whirl during her vacation with husband, John Legend, in the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVdKjSvjV34/?taken-by=chrissyteigen ❤️❤️❤️ laguna! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Kourtney slipped into the same suit, but in black in July, frolicking throughout the French Riviera with her new beau, Younes Bendjima.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYRnSULjEC9/?taken-by=kourtneykardash on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

“I have to swim with noodles,” Teigen jokingly captioned the post of her sporting the risqué swimsuit with blue flippers, as she jumps into the sea holding onto a giant noodle—just in case. Her hair is thrown up into a bun, and we can only imagine that her face is makeup-free to keep with the cool island vibes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYWOzRQDlc6/?taken-by=chrissyteigen I have to swim with noodles A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Though we can only see the back of Teigen’s bathing suit, it still sizzles with a reverse scoop neck and high-cut sides.

Obviously, it was so nice, she had to wear it twice!