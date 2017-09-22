Chrissy Teigen Got Shaded by Kermit the Frog on Twitter

BY: Lara Walsh
September 22, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Tattoos might be forever, but Chrissy Teigen's love for The Muppets icon Kermit the Frog (even post-diss) knows no bounds.

On Thursday, the SI Swimsuit beauty took a break from crowdsourcing brown bananas to pose a very important question to her Twitter followers. "What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit," Teigen revealed.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910722853149990913?

As the answers came streaming into her feed, Kermit himself took to the social media app to "low-key" shade the model. "Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo," his official account posted.

https://twitter.com/KermitTheFrog/status/910959730251542528?

Teigen had a major fan-girl moment, re-tweeting the message. "I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now," she admitted.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910989018963177472?

Who knew Kermit is such a savage?!

