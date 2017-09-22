Chrissy Teigen Got Shaded by Kermit the Frog on Twitter

Tattoos might be forever, but Chrissy Teigen's love for The Muppets icon Kermit the Frog (even post-diss) knows no bounds.
On Thursday, the SI Swimsuit beauty took a break from crowdsourcing brown bananas to pose a very important question to her Twitter followers. "What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit," Teigen revealed.
As the answers came streaming into her feed, Kermit himself took to the social media app to "low-key" shade the model. "Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo," his official account posted.
Teigen had a major fan-girl moment, re-tweeting the message. "I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now," she admitted.
Who knew Kermit is such a savage?!