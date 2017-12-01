Chrissy Teigen and Julia Roberts Want You to Shop (Red) and Save Lives This Holiday Season

In honor of World AIDS Day, Julia Roberts, Chrissy Teigen, and more stars are encouraging everyone to knock out their Christmas lists by shopping RED.

In a quirky (RED) holiday shopping FAQ video that the non-profit organization shared on Facebook Friday, the starlets, along with the rocker, Olivia Wilde, and Kumail Nanjiani answer a few unusual shopping questions to let people know how to shop (RED), fight AIDS, and save lives.

Through their responses in the clip, each star encourages shoppers to purchase a (RED) product from Amazon, given that a portion of the proceeds will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS in Africa. Roberts pops up when a woman asks if it’s safe to use (RED) products even though she’s on medication. “Yes, (RED) products are safe to use in conjunction with your current medication," Roberts, who rocks a structured black blazer over a (RED) shirt said.

Teigen, meanwhile, makes the point that (RED) products are a great resource for those who are having trouble figuring what gifts to buy for Christmas. Bono quipped, “If they don’t like saving lives, you shouldn’t be buying them gifts anyway.”

Bono co-founded the organization in 2006 with Bobby Shriver to “harness the power of people and companies to help fight AIDS,” according to the non-profit’s website. Every dollar raised during the (RED) Shopathon will be matched by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, up to $15 million, and there are a ton of ways that you can help.

Through Dec. 31, shop more than 150 brilliant (RED) products that raise money for the Global Fund to fight AIDS—including fashion, cosmetics, and more—at amazon.com/RED or via the Amazon App. Bank of America will donate 30 cents for every dollar spent on amazon.com/RED up to Dec. 31, up to $1.5 million

Buy Apple products. To mark World AIDS Day week, 400 Apple stores will feature a red Apple logo, and for every Apple Pay transaction made at a retail location, online or in-app, Apple will make a $1 donation to the Global Fund.

Book one of the new (ANDAZ)RED Cabanas starting Dec. 5th. With every booking, participating hotels will donate 30 percent of each package or rental rate to (RED)’s fight to end AIDS.

Buy your fave holiday drink at Starbucks. The company will contribute 25 cents to fight AIDS for every Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte or Eggnog Latte purchased in participating U.S. and Canada stores.

Happy shopping!