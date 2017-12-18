Chrissy Teigen Captures Baby Luna Looking Adorably Frightened by a Clown

Forget monsters under the bed, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby girl is clearly scared of clowns.

As the adorable tot got into the holiday spirit during a festive outing in New York City, she couldn’t help but get spooked when meeting a clown at the city’s Big Apple Circus over the weekend.

In a sweet family holiday photo, the SI Swimsuit beauty and her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, pose alongside the “All of Me” Crooner as he cradles the 1-year-old in his lap.

While the infant, who was dressed in a ruffled penguin shirt and pigtails for the occasion, smiles in the presence of her loved ones, she firmly keeps her gaze away from the strangers on her left: a clown and ringmaster.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

However, in another photo shared to the expectant mom’s Instagram account, little Luna adorably couldn’t hide her feelings any longer. Simply captioned “lol,” the model’s shot shows the too-cute tot hiding her face with her hands while taking a photo with her dad and the clown.

lol A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 17, 2017 at 10:12am PST

We feel ya, Luna.