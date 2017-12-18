Chrissy Teigen Captures Baby Luna Looking Adorably Frightened by a Clown

Forget monsters under the bed, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby girl is clearly scared of clowns.
As the adorable tot got into the holiday spirit during a festive outing in New York City, she couldn’t help but get spooked when meeting a clown at the city’s Big Apple Circus over the weekend.
In a sweet family holiday photo, the SI Swimsuit beauty and her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, pose alongside the “All of Me” Crooner as he cradles the 1-year-old in his lap.
While the infant, who was dressed in a ruffled penguin shirt and pigtails for the occasion, smiles in the presence of her loved ones, she firmly keeps her gaze away from the strangers on her left: a clown and ringmaster.
However, in another photo shared to the expectant mom’s Instagram account, little Luna adorably couldn’t hide her feelings any longer. Simply captioned “lol,” the model’s shot shows the too-cute tot hiding her face with her hands while taking a photo with her dad and the clown.
We feel ya, Luna.