Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Post-Grammys Pajama Party Is Goals

They came, they slayed, and they were home by 10:30 p.m.

While all eyes were on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2018 Grammys in New York City on Sunday night, the lovebirds had their own sights set on something a little less glamorous: pajamas and a warm bed waiting for them at home.

According to their social media accounts, the couple, who are currently expecting their second child (a boy!), ditched their red carpet duds and were home snuggling on the couch long before the after-parties began whirring to life.

"Mom and dad home by 10:30!" Teigen wrote alongside a video of herself looking comfortable in a silk bathrobe. "Goodnight" she whispers to the camera.

mom and dad home by 10:30! pic.twitter.com/OptWB8vndR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 29, 2018

Legend also shared a clip from their post-Grammy pajama party on Instagram. The short video shows the soon-to-be parents of two snuggled up together while the awards show raged on nearby. "After party," the singer captioned the cute 'gram, which ends with Teigen planting a smooch on her husband's cheek.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

After party goals = achieved.