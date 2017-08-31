Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Show Off Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been living their best lives while abroad in this summer, bouncing between European regions, each dreamier than the last—Corsica, Venice, Sardina. Gotta see 'em all!

On Wednesday we caught a glimpse of the star couple after they stepped away from the 'gram, lounging in their swimwear on a boat off the coast of Sardinia. Unsurprisingly, John and Chrissy are just as candidly adorable as they are on the red carpet.

Teigen was spotted rinsing off near Legend in an ivory bandeau bikini (shop a similar look here), her hair in a sleek bun, and an unbridled smile upon her face. By her side stood the “Love Me Now” singer, showing off his bod in just a pair of royal blue swim trunks, looking ready to flash a silly look at his wife.

CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews

Chrissy also shared a goofy Instagram video from aboard the boat with John and their photographer pal Mike Rosenthal (see the full version here).

RELATED: John Legend Shares Gorgeous No-Filter Photo of Wife Chrissy Teigen

Take us with you, John and Chrissy (and Mike)!