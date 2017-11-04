Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Still Trying for Baby No. 2

Heart be still! Both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have confirmed they might have another baby soon, and this is the good news we needed heading into the weekend.

Teigen, the 31-year-old model and cookbook author, has always been candid about her struggles to get pregnant, but she and hubby John Legend are still trying for a second child. At the recent Revolve Awards in L.A., where she took home the title of "Woman of the Year," Teigen spoke to her plans to give Luna a sibling, saying she wishes she could be pregnant all the time.

"I feel good, I feel good, we're still trying ... I'm going for I mean hopefully in the next few years because, for me, I really want to just knock 'em out," Teigen told E! News. "That's my dream: I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, 38-year-old Legend echoed his wife at the NAACP LDF National Equal Justice Awards in N.Y.C.

"We want more," Legend told E! News. "We'll hopefully have another one in the near future. We're working on it."

Are these two on the same brainwave or what?

Seriously though, nothing would make us happier than seeing this amazing family welcome another adorable baby!