Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reenact That Legendary Spider-Man Kiss

Ever since we saw the preview of Zendaya’s on-point Bruno Mars performance last week, we have been anticipating her showdown against Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland on Lip Sync Battle, but little did we know that we would receive a much bigger face-off. During Sunday night’s show, model and new mom Chrissy Teigen surprised the audience by hanging upside down from the rafters in a classic red-and-blue Spider-Man costume.

The show’s host LL Cool J removed Teigen’s mask, revealing her identity to the crowd, and she responded by saying, “I just wanted to see if it’s possible to live out one of my biggest fantasies.” That fantasy was a recreation of the iconic Spider-Man kiss originally shared between Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire in the 2002 film.

And, like any doting husband, John Legend made Teigen’s dream a reality by appearing from backstage to give her that famous upside-down kiss. Even though the roles were reversed, with Teigen playing the part of Peter Parker and Legend as Mary Jane Watson, the duo gave Dunst and Maguire a run for their money.

This isn’t the first time Teigen and Legend provided us with relationship goals. Just the other day, Teigen tweeted a text exchange between herself and her husband about finding a mouth guard to fit her new veneers, summing it up as the type of conversation that only your significant other of 10 years would appreciate.

Naturally, the couple knows no limits when it comes to showing their affection for one another.