Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Made the Sexiest Valentine's Day Video

Not in the mood for love? You will be after you watch this steamy video of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Things are heating up between the already smokin' hot couple this Valentine's Day, and instead of keeping it to themselves the famous duo has gone public with their romance. To celebrate the holiday, the 31-year-old beauty modeled alongside her singer husband while wearing an assortment of risqué Agent Provocateur lingerie for a Love magazine video (above), which features Teigen rocking everything from heart-shaped nipple pasties to lacy garter belts.

And while Teigen's ensembles make the video super sexy, what makes it painstakingly sweet is the fact that she happily lip syncs her man's Grammy-winning song "Ordinary People" throughout the short while Legend adoringly looks on. But the best part? At the end, when the pair lovingly sings together. Talk about #couplegoals.

If this doesn't get you feeling romantic, we don't know what will.