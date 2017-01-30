Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on Baby No. 2: “A Little Boy Is Next for Sure”

If, like us, you think Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is the cutest baby in Hollywood, we have some big news: Luna Simone Stephens could soon be getting a little brother. The model and Cravings author walked the red carpet at Sunday night's SAG Awards, and told E! that they're definitely hoping for some more testosterone in the family someday soon.

"Oh my god, a little boy is next for sure!" she said. Last year, Teigen told People about conceiving Luna through in vitro fertilization, saying that she chose to have a daughter. "I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me," she said.

"A boy will come along. We'll get there too, so it's not like we really have to pick. But he definitely is very lucky to have a little girl. And this girl is going to be so completely lucky to have John as her papa—it's crazy!"

Judging by little Luna's adorable cheeks and sweet disposition, we'd say her papa is pretty lucky to have her, too.