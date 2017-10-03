Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Bring Their Perfect Couple Style to Paris

No matter what continent Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are on, when they go on a date night, they always bring their style A-game and tonight was no exception. For the last night of Paris Fashion Week, the couple stepped out in City of Light wearing looks that would make street style stars jealous.

Teigen showed off her mile-long legs in a demure yet sexy black Miu Miu dress that featured sequined embroidery and a white Peter Pan collar and matching cuffs at the sleeves. The model-turned-cookbook author tied the look together with a blinged-out belt and coordinating silver accessories, which included a killer pair of open-toed sandals with spiked heels.

VIDEO: John Legend Shares Gorgeous No-Filter Photo of Chrissy Teigen

Meanwhile, Legend looked dapper in Prada ensemble, which consisted of a red-and-green patterned button-down shirt tucked into navy trousers. Legend topped off the look with green wool blazer that featured a brown pocket.

In typical Teigen fashion, she took to Instagram to document their evening, sharing a photo of the two of them with a hilarious caption. "Chrissy Teigen here reporting live from Paris fashion week where everyone has left just as we arrived yes hello," she wrote.

Legend also shared the same photo with the caption, "My baby's back." We can't get enough of these two.