Chrissy Teigen and the Fam Make Your Fall Dreams Come True at the Pumpkin Patch

We’re halfway through October and PSL season is in full swing. Also in full swing: PUMPKIN PATCH SEASON.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the latest celebrity parents to introduce their tot to the most wonderful time of the year (October, duh).

On Monday, Teigen posted a photo of herself, Legend, and baby Luna sitting atop a rustic red rocking horse.

At the back of the horse is Dad, clad in his typical all-black outfit with white sneakers and dark shades topping off the look. Next to Legend sits his wife (and our November cover star!), leaning back into her husband in a dark tee, cut-off denim shorts, and her own pair of white sneaks. Luna sits near the steed’s neck, glancing back at her famous parents with a look of awe, clad in the cutest set of lil’ overalls and tiny white Adidas Superstars.

“Hay place. a place for hay,” Teigen captioned the heartwarming family portrait.

Teigen went on to post another photo of her 1-year-old enjoying the autumnal delights, this time sitting on a bale of hay outside a covered wagon.

Later in the day, Chrissy 'grammed another pic of her famous fam. “Daddy’s home!!” Teigen wrote at the bottom of a shot of shirtless John holding baby Luna.

