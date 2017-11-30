9 Times Birthday Girl Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Made Us Believe in Love

Love is not dead, you guys, and we know that for a fact because of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Teigen turns 32 years old today, and we’re using her birthday to celebrate every single time that the model and her hubby gave us #RelationshipGoals.

2017 was a year of many breakups, but this star couple’s love only grew stronger with the announcement that they're expecting their second child (they welcomed their first, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016). Between gushing over each other’s parenting—and of course their newborn—and still finding time for high-fashion date nights, these two have seemingly perfected the balance to a healthy relationship.

Legend sent out the sweetest message to his wife in honor of her big day. "Happy birthday to my wonderful wife," he wrote. I’m so happy you were born! You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!!"

And so, without further ado, let us present nine times that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made us believe in love again.

1. They're not afraid to broadcast their love affair.

“This next performer is a brilliant musician and a wonderful father who makes a pretty damn good breakfast sandwich and he has been known to write love songs about me,” Teigen said while introducing Legend on stage at the 2016 American Music Awards. “What can I say? I’m very inspiring, but his songs are bigger than either of us.”

Legend then performed his new single, “Love Me Now,” as family footage from the swoon-worthy music video with baby Luna played in the background.

2. He thinks she’s the sexiest woman in the world.

When Teigen recorded a Magic Mike parody video with Ellen DeGeneres, the goal was to appear as awkward and clumsy as possible, but Legend was still turned on by his wife. “I loved it,” he told DeGeneres. “I told her ‘You’re so sexy that even when you’re trying to be anti-sexy, you’re sexy.’”

3. They help each other through tough times.

After the 2016 Presidential Election, Legend penned a moving post about how spending time with Teigen and Luna helped him through his disappointment. “In this time of conflict and uncertainty, it’s clear that we all need more love. I find it in my family and in my music. Embracing my family has made today full of love and light,” he wrote.

4. They make an adorable family band.

Teigen shared the cutest video on Instagram of “the never-ending song.” The model rocked her baby and sung along as Legend played the keys, proving that family time in this household is always a good time.

5. They met on the set of a music video.

Long before there was “All of Me” and “Love Me Now,” there was “Stereo,” Legend’s 2007 music video starring a young model named Chrissy Teigen. The two met on the set of the steamy vid in 2006, and while Legend says it wasn’t love at first sight, sparks definitely flew between the two.

6. They gush over each other.

“I knew I loved her. I knew I could see myself living with her and spending time with her forever. I knew I could envision us having kids together,” he told Oprah of deciding to propose. “He makes me feel like I’m the funniest, most beautiful person on Earth, all the time,” Teigen gushed.

7. They’re content doing absolutely nothing together.

Sure, a lot of their relationship involves doing fun things together, but when they have a rare day off, they know the best way to spend it is lying in bed all day long. Clearly, they enjoy each other's company.

8. They make everyday things sexy.

Seriously, who knew that eating chicken wings by the pool could look this hot?

9. They made one beautiful baby.

It seriously doesn’t get any better than this.

Happy birthday, Chrissy!