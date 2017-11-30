9 Times Birthday Girl Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Made Us Believe in Love

Love is not dead, you guys, and we know that for a fact because of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Teigen turns 32 years old today, and we’re using her birthday to celebrate every single time that the model and her hubby gave us #RelationshipGoals.
2017 was a year of many breakups, but this star couple’s love only grew stronger with the announcement that they're expecting their second child (they welcomed their first, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016). Between gushing over each other’s parenting—and of course their newborn—and still finding time for high-fashion date nights, these two have seemingly perfected the balance to a healthy relationship.
Legend sent out the sweetest message to his wife in honor of her big day. "Happy birthday to my wonderful wife," he wrote. I’m so happy you were born! You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!!"
And so, without further ado, let us present nine times that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made us believe in love again.
1. They're not afraid to broadcast their love affair.
“This next performer is a brilliant musician and a wonderful father who makes a pretty damn good breakfast sandwich and he has been known to write love songs about me,” Teigen said while introducing Legend on stage at the 2016 American Music Awards. “What can I say? I’m very inspiring, but his songs are bigger than either of us.”
Legend then performed his new single, “Love Me Now,” as family footage from the swoon-worthy music video with baby Luna played in the background.
2. He thinks she’s the sexiest woman in the world.
When Teigen recorded a Magic Mike parody video with Ellen DeGeneres, the goal was to appear as awkward and clumsy as possible, but Legend was still turned on by his wife. “I loved it,” he told DeGeneres. “I told her ‘You’re so sexy that even when you’re trying to be anti-sexy, you’re sexy.’”
3. They help each other through tough times.
After the 2016 Presidential Election, Legend penned a moving post about how spending time with Teigen and Luna helped him through his disappointment. “In this time of conflict and uncertainty, it’s clear that we all need more love. I find it in my family and in my music. Embracing my family has made today full of love and light,” he wrote.
It's been quite a time for the United States and the rest of the world as we all watched the election results come in early Wednesday morning. Some of us wept for our country. Some of us celebrated. Some of us are already taking to the streets in protest. You all know how I wanted and expected the election to go. I wanted us to choose unity and inclusion over building walls and singling out ethnic and religious groups for hate and suspicion. I wanted us to choose progress over yearning for some long-lost mythical era when America was supposedly greatest. I wanted us to destroy the highest glass ceiling instead of electing an admitted sexual assaulter. But we did not. These are the election results and all of us will have to learn to deal with it. I will not give up though. I will continue to be aware and vigilant. I will continue to speak out for justice. We didn't think about the election when we planned the release date for this song and video. But in this time of conflict and uncertainty, it's clear that we all need more love. I find it in my family and in my music. Embracing my family has made today full of love and light despite the bad news. But it's also important that we show love and empathy to people who may not look like us or live like us. Those who are marginalized and rejected, feared and left behind. The video premieres Friday and features a diverse group of people from all over the world. From Standing Rock to Iraq, from Orlando to the DR. Love is universal. We all need it. We all can give it. And it will ultimately win over hate. I have to believe that. If you want to join in our celebration of love, use the hashtag #lovemenow and send us a picture of you and someone you care about.
4. They make an adorable family band.
Teigen shared the cutest video on Instagram of “the never-ending song.” The model rocked her baby and sung along as Legend played the keys, proving that family time in this household is always a good time.
5. They met on the set of a music video.
Long before there was “All of Me” and “Love Me Now,” there was “Stereo,” Legend’s 2007 music video starring a young model named Chrissy Teigen. The two met on the set of the steamy vid in 2006, and while Legend says it wasn’t love at first sight, sparks definitely flew between the two.
6. They gush over each other.
“I knew I loved her. I knew I could see myself living with her and spending time with her forever. I knew I could envision us having kids together,” he told Oprah of deciding to propose. “He makes me feel like I’m the funniest, most beautiful person on Earth, all the time,” Teigen gushed.
7. They’re content doing absolutely nothing together.
Sure, a lot of their relationship involves doing fun things together, but when they have a rare day off, they know the best way to spend it is lying in bed all day long. Clearly, they enjoy each other's company.
8. They make everyday things sexy.
Seriously, who knew that eating chicken wings by the pool could look this hot?
9. They made one beautiful baby.
It seriously doesn’t get any better than this.
Happy birthday, Chrissy!