Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at the Airport in Coordinating Ensembles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at the Airport in Coordinating Ensembles
Splash News
Shop This Post
by: Jennifer Davis
August 24, 2017 @ 6:45 PM

No matter where they go, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend always look stylish. Case in point: Their arrival today at LAX. The couple made quite the entrance as they strolled into the terminal hand-in-hand wearing coordinating outfits. 

Never one to shy away from showing off her figure, Teigen paired a cropped white turtleneck with skin-tight ripped black jeans. To ensure that she didn't freeze on the plane, she topped off her look with a army green bomber jacket. The model-turned-cookbook author finished her jet-set look with oversize hoop earrings, pointed black boots, and a large duffel bag.

Meanwhile, Legend was both insanely comfortable and very on-trend. The "All of Me" singer wore a matching silk track suit and a simple black T-shirt, which he paired with sneakers. 

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hit the Red Carpet in Complementary Looks

Both Teigen and Legend completed their too-cool airport ensembles with dark black shades. While they may try and be incognito, we'd notice them wherever they went. 

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Casual Date Night Looks Are Style Goals

We're not sure where they're off too, but we're sure they'll clue us in on social media soon.

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top