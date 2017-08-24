Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at the Airport in Coordinating Ensembles

No matter where they go, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend always look stylish. Case in point: Their arrival today at LAX. The couple made quite the entrance as they strolled into the terminal hand-in-hand wearing coordinating outfits.

Never one to shy away from showing off her figure, Teigen paired a cropped white turtleneck with skin-tight ripped black jeans. To ensure that she didn't freeze on the plane, she topped off her look with a army green bomber jacket. The model-turned-cookbook author finished her jet-set look with oversize hoop earrings, pointed black boots, and a large duffel bag.

Meanwhile, Legend was both insanely comfortable and very on-trend. The "All of Me" singer wore a matching silk track suit and a simple black T-shirt, which he paired with sneakers.

Both Teigen and Legend completed their too-cool airport ensembles with dark black shades. While they may try and be incognito, we'd notice them wherever they went.

We're not sure where they're off too, but we're sure they'll clue us in on social media soon.