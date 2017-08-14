Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hit the Red Carpet in Complementary Looks

The hits keep coming for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend! After a week spent 'gramming their way through Italy, the always-entertaining power couple has returned stateside (in style, of course).

John and Chrissy celebrated their triumphant return with a trip to L.A.’s Beautycon on Sunday in coordinating outfits.

Teigen, who recently released a blush palette with Becca ($46; sephora.com), arrived at the makeup-centric event in a pair of wide-leg olive green pants (shop a similar look here), into which she tucked a black off-the-shoulder top with bell sleeves. The model accessorized with studded hoop earrings and a Cult Gaia bamboo circle bag (shop a similar style here). She topped off her demure ensemble with a complementary swipe of dark plum lipstick.

Legend stood by his wife’s side on the pink carpet, matching her somber-chic look in a black polo tee, black slacks, and coordinating boat shoes.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

With parents as stylish as these, we have no doubt little Luna will be topping best-dressed lists within the next decade.