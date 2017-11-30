Chrissy Teigen Launches Hunt for the "Very Large Mom Bra" She Left Behind on Flight

Meghan Overdeep
Nov 30, 2017 @ 8:00 am

If anybody can find humor in a very awkward situation, it's Chrissy Teigen.

After flying into Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the expectant mom took to Twitter with a bizarre call to action. Teigen, 31, confessed to accidentally leaving a certain personal item beneath her seat on the plane, and asked her followers flying on Virgin Airlines out of D.C. to keep a lookout for it—though, we imagine it was hard to miss.

"If you are flying out of DC on virgin today, check under your seat for a very large mom bra," the former swimsuit model tweeted. "It's like a talk show giveaway!"

Fans were quick to pick up on the Oprah reference. "You get a pregnancy bra! and you get a pregnancy bra!" one user replied. So far, nobody has come forward with their prize.

Happy hunting, Virgin passengers!

Show Transcript

[SOUND] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] **** a doodle doo, everybody promenade two by two. Prance with the horses. Skitter with the mice. Swing your partner once or twice. Stand with the donkey. Slide with he sheep. Scramble with the little chicks. Cheep cheep cheep. [MUSIC] Dance dance dance! Yay, yay, yay, yay, yay. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!