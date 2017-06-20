Chrissy Teigen Cannot Stand John Legend’s Vocal Warm-Ups

Today, in Chrissy Teigen Dishes Realness on Twitter, the model is dissing her hubby’s vocal warm-ups (in a loving way, of course). After flying to Boston to surprise John Legend on tour for Father’s Day, Teigen quickly got irritated by his antics on the tour bus—namely how he prepares for a show.

“I know he has a beautiful voice and I know I am ‘soooooo lucky’ and blah blah but John’s vocal warmups make me want to stab my brain,” she joked on Twitter. When asked to elaborate, she graciously typed out a serious of sounds that could easily be Legend warming up or Dory imitating a whale in Finding Nemo. You know, either one.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Apparently she’s not alone in lamenting the reality of dating a musician. Lena Dunham saw her Tweet and chimed in, “Jack [Antonoff] playing guitar at home is emotional abuse 2 me.”

“YOU GET IT,” Teigen responded.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Poses Naked with a Cake for John Legend on Father's Day

Musicians: Can’t live with them, can’t live without them.