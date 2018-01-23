Chrissy Teigen Embraces Her Inner Disney Villain, Thanks to a New Streak of Gray Hair

Just call her Chrissy de Vil!
On Monday, the always honest Chrissy Teigen revealed that a streak of gray has recently taken up residence in her bombshell brunette waves. While this would be been a nightmare for most 32-year-old women, Teigen approached the development in stride.
Instead of hiding it, the expectant former model shared the news with the world via Twitter, joking that she's one step closer to becoming the Disney villain of her dreams.
"I have a skunk-like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it," Teigen wrote, adding, "My Cruella dreams are coming true!" A reference to the fur-loving antagonist from One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil.
The Lip Sync Battle host, who is known for holding nothing back, has always been candid about her appearance. Most recently, Teigen shared a hilarious video of her husband, singer John Legend, helping her squeeze her pregnant frame into her maternity spandex.
Thanks for always keeping it real, Chrissy!