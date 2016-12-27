Chrissy Teigen Gifted a Fan the NYE Dress of Her Dreams

We know that Chrissy Teigen lives for the holidays—just check out all her hilarious Christmas Instagram posts—but we had no idea that she's a modern-day version of Santa. In a move that sparked more than a few pangs of jealousy, the model and cookbook author used her favorite social media platform to give a fan the dress off her back.

If you tune into Lip Sync Battle like we do, then you've probably been coveting the merlot-hued, velvet off-the-shoulder dress that the host wore on the hit TV show's episode last week. It is literally a holiday party dress dream come true. See it below:

HOLIDAY LIP SYNC BATTLE @cassadeepope @dustinlynchmusic @llcoolj @caseypattersontv Go watch tonight at 9/8c on Spike. Happy holidays, everyone!!! We love you all so much. #LipSyncBattle A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:16pm PST

Like we did, Rebecca Howe fell head over heels for the frock. She expressed her love for it on Twitter and sent Teigen a message about how gorgeous the design is and how she'd love to wear the ensemble herself. "@chrissyteigen but seriously when you're done with that red dress from this week's @SpikeLSB can I have it please," Howe wrote.

@chrissyteigen but seriously when you're done with that red dress from this week's @SpikeLSB can I have it please — Rebecca Howe (@Rebecca_Howe42) December 23, 2016

Teigen is super active on Twitter, so we weren't surprised that she responded to Howe. But we were surprised that she offered up the dress! "I am done. DM me your address!" she tweeted.

I am done. DM me your address! https://t.co/OjPNk0FBLH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

How sweet is that? The Cravings author's act of kindness allowed Howe to finalize her New Year's Eve wardrobe:

Thankful I don't have to look any further for a New Year's Eve dress — Rebecca Howe (@Rebecca_Howe42) December 24, 2016

And, of course, you know more of Teigen's followers began sending in their own outrageous requests.

@chrissyteigen when you're done with John can I have him please? — Danii Bella (@TheFashionBeIIa) December 23, 2016

@chrissyteigen Thats so nice lol! I want a kid one day so if you're ever done with Luna I'll take her. pic.twitter.com/VXBttdgfsU — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) December 23, 2016

A baby like Luna and husband like John? Why not?