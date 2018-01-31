Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Far Along She Is Into Her Pregnancy

Meghan Overdeep
Jan 31, 2018 @ 8:00 am

More than halfway there!

During her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Chrissy Teigen was quick to address the elephant in the room. Rubbing her growing baby bump (the former swimsuit model is currently expecting her second child), Teigen asked the host to guess how far along she is.

A flummoxed Fallon stared at the camera. "I don't know the right answer," he admitted.

After declining an offer to touch her stomach, Teigen, 32, pressed him to guess. "Umm. I'd say you're about five months," Fallon suggested with a little help from the audience.

"That's great! Yes, you got it. I just had to say it because everybody thinks I'm due tomorrow," Teigen said. "Nope. Just second baby."

Dressed in a lacy red silk dress and a matching blazer the Lip Sync Battle host went on to discuss how her daughter, Luna, feels about becoming a big sister. "She has no clue!" Teigen revealed.

Watch Fallon show off his maternity knowledge in the clip above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Her sultry style has not missed a beat. From skin-tight minidresses to waist-cinching gowns. The former model knows how to dress her bump without sacrificing the sexy. And, her latest appearance at the Nobel Prize Banquet in Norway was no exception. Teigen, who attended the Academic Celebration with legend was one hot mama in a pink velvet gown from Tadashi Shoji's Fall 2017 collection. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!