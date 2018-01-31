Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Far Along She Is Into Her Pregnancy

More than halfway there!

During her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Chrissy Teigen was quick to address the elephant in the room. Rubbing her growing baby bump (the former swimsuit model is currently expecting her second child), Teigen asked the host to guess how far along she is.

A flummoxed Fallon stared at the camera. "I don't know the right answer," he admitted.

After declining an offer to touch her stomach, Teigen, 32, pressed him to guess. "Umm. I'd say you're about five months," Fallon suggested with a little help from the audience.

"That's great! Yes, you got it. I just had to say it because everybody thinks I'm due tomorrow," Teigen said. "Nope. Just second baby."

Dressed in a lacy red silk dress and a matching blazer the Lip Sync Battle host went on to discuss how her daughter, Luna, feels about becoming a big sister. "She has no clue!" Teigen revealed.

Watch Fallon show off his maternity knowledge in the clip above.