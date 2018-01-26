Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Her Very Fake Tan from the 2008 Grammys

Chrissy Teigen, Hollywood's undisputed queen of poking fun at herself, was at the top of her game on Thursday.

In preparation for this weekend's 60th Annual Grammy Awards, the former swimsuit model took to Instagram with the ultimate throwback from her very first Grammy Awards with now-husband, John Legend.

In the caption of the decade-old snap, Teigen, who's currently pregnant with the couple's second child, couldn't help but laugh at her hilariously dark spray tan.

"Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao," she wrote alongside the photo from the early days of the couple's relationship.

Proving yet again that nobody's safe from her wit, least of all Legend, Teigen took aim at her musician husband in the comments. “@Johnlegend u look like Count Chocula,” she wrote, a reference to the striking similarity of his velvet tuxedo vest and the one worn by General Mills's cartoon vampire.

Something tells us the stylish couple will have no problem making up for past sartorial indiscretions this weekend.