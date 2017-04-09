Chrissy Teigen Does Date Night in Velvet

In this weekend's style lesson, Chrissy Teigen shows us how to nail date night dressing.The 31-year-old model's stepped out for dinner Saturday night wearing a gorgeous red velvet shirt dress with heels, and the ensemble was a lesson in how to show off both one's toned legs and impeccable sartorial sense.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, did date night at Spago in Beverly Hills, where the Sports Illustrated model looked as on-trend as ever in her maroon velvet mini dress, which featured long sleeves and a button-down front. Teigen left a daring number of buttons open, going braless for the night as she is wont to do. She paired the outfit with matching maroon heels, hoop earrings, and a black clutch with gold details. Legend, on the other hand, kept things simple in an all-black ensemble, including a black sweater, leather jacket, and trousers as he chivalrously held the car door open for his lady.

While the couple was enjoying their meal, Teigen posted a foodie pro tip on Snapchat. According to her, the "best drink in L.A." is Spago's Cracklin' Rosie—a pink beverage with a popsicle dipped in it. Yum!

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

All in all, it looks like a fun night out for these two lovebirds.