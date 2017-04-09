Chrissy Teigen Does Date Night in Velvet

Chrissy Teigen Does Date Night in Velvet
Roger / AKM-GSI
Shop This Post
April 9, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

In this weekend's style lesson, Chrissy Teigen shows us how to nail date night dressing.The 31-year-old model's stepped out for dinner Saturday night wearing a gorgeous red velvet shirt dress with heels, and the ensemble was a lesson in how to show off both one's toned legs and impeccable sartorial sense.

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen's Best #Foodstagrams

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, did date night at Spago in Beverly Hills, where the Sports Illustrated model looked as on-trend as ever in her maroon velvet mini dress, which featured long sleeves and a button-down front. Teigen left a daring number of buttons open, going braless for the night as she is wont to do. She paired the outfit with matching maroon heels, hoop earrings, and a black clutch with gold details. Legend, on the other hand, kept things simple in an all-black ensemble, including a black sweater, leather jacket, and trousers as he chivalrously held the car door open for his lady.

While the couple was enjoying their meal, Teigen posted a foodie pro tip on Snapchat. According to her, the "best drink in L.A." is Spago's Cracklin' Rosie—a pink beverage with a popsicle dipped in it. Yum!

 Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Just Helped Send One of Her Fans to Beauty School

All in all, it looks like a fun night out for these two lovebirds.

The Latest in Video

Amy Schumer Shares Her Best Beauty Tips
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top