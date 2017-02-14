North West's Valentine Made Baby Luna Cooler than Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's baby girl Luna received quite the stylish surprise from two tot-size admirers for her very first Valentine's Day.

Fashion-stars-in-the-making North and Saint West made the daughter of the Sports Illustrated model and John Legend their Valentine a day early by "gifting" the adorable infant a pair of black Yeezy sneakers courtesy of designer Kanye West. With the adult kicks consistently selling out in minutes, Baby Luna is pretty much the coolest person (let along kid) on the block.

Mom-of-one Teigen took to Snapchat on Monday to share the moment that her little one, dressed in a light pink onesie, opened the present.

In a video, Teigen shows a card that reads, "Luna - Happy Valentine's Day beautiful baby girl! Lots of love, North and Saint."

We then hear the 31-year-old say, "Oh my gosh Kim and Kanye, my baby is doper than me. My baby is cooler than me," before we see little Luna examining a pair of black Yeezy sneakers emblazoned with the lettering "SPLY-320." The star hilariously captioned the clip, "Maybe this will help today's crankiness."

When will a new Yeezy kids line arrive? After seeing these kicks, it's getting hard to maintain our patience.