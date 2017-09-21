Chrissy Teigen Crowdsourced Ripe Bananas from Twitter So She Could Bake

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter with a dilemma: She wanted to bake banana bread, but didn’t have any overripe bananas. Since grocery stores don’t usually sell brown bananas on their shelves, the Queen of Twitter took to social media to ask her fans an odd favor. For six ripe bananas, she would trade a goody bag of personal items (and ultimately an unspoken opportunity to be featured on her Twitter account).

“If you have 6 BROWN bananas in the L.A. area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John’s underwear, and a Becca palette,” she wrote. “SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. Please send me a photo of [you] holding the bananas, giving the peace sign.”

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910924407744249856 if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910924747726139392 SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Of course, the responses flooded in, but most banana owners only had two or three, not six. At first, Teigen thought about picking up fruit from multiple different houses, but then she found one fan with five spotted bananas and decided that was good enough.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910926127962525696 ok and @onairjake has 2....WE NEED ONE MORE! or, a single person with 6. this is gonna be a long day https://t.co/xbNyJIlN1y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910926434431930368 SO CLOSE. she might kill me if she has to drive to multiple homes across LA https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910926796685688832 SO DOES SHE! ok I think 5 will do. thank you so much will DM you now!!! https://t.co/mCWqYaxLzl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

“Banana submissions are now closed. Thank you guys so much. I will send the runner-ups some banana bread once done,” Teigen wrote.

It turns out her “assistant” was none other than her mom, Vilailuck, who happily made the trade and quickly returned home.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910931477742755845 just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/910951289659342848 already home. that was...so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this pic.twitter.com/DLAzKvDezI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time Teigen has made banana bread this month: On Sept. 17, she asked her fans if she could bring yellow bananas to the Thai temple and take brown bananas in return from the Buddha house offerings. Luckily, her mom said the move was kosher and Teigen got to make some delicious-looking banana bread, as evidenced by Snapchat.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/909471683106316288 If I bring 4 perfect bananas to the thai temple today can I take 4 brown bananas from the mini Buddha house offerings? Making banana bread — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2017

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/909472847789146112 My mom just goes "yeah of course you can" thai people literally make stuff up as we go along it's fascinating — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2017

Here’s to hoping a banana bread recipe makes its way into her next cookbook.