Chrissy Teigen Cradles Her Baby Bump in a White Cutout Swimsuit

Chrissy Teigen just announced her second pregnancy about two weeks ago, but her baby bump has already popped! The soon-to-be mom of two showed off her stomach in a cut-out white swimsuit, and she truly looks adorable.

In one 'gram, Teigen sits on a counter in the daring one-piece, cradling her bump while vacationing in Hawaii for her 32nd birthday, which was on Nov. 30. The model wore her hair in a braided updo and accessorized with a pink flower, hoop earrings, and a slab of raw pork, because she’s nothing if not true to brand.

🔎 spot the difference A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

In the next photo in her gallery, hubby John Legend makes an appearance and takes over cradling duties, holding onto Teigen’s stomach. The star hilariously captioned the photo “spot the difference,” and there are plenty, from the fruit on the counter to the plants and spices behind her.

A few hours later, Teigen made more fun of herself, sharing the photo with a screenshot of the tags. The model tagged her hairstylist Jen Atkin, makeup artist Mary Phillips, and stylist Monica Rose (as well as @pork) but forgot to tag the man who shot the photo.

When you tag pork but not your photographer. @mrmikerosenthal A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

“When you tag pork but not your photographer,” she joked. Hey, sounds like she has her priorities straight.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

Later in the day, Teigen shared a sweet photo of her family and a video from a cooking class, where everyone else is paying attention to the teacher and she’s just playing with her hair. “When [u] already know how to cook,” she joked.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Keep slaying, Chrissy.