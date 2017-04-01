Chrissy Teigen Wins at Cake Decorating, Too

The next Martha Stewart? Chrissy Teigen is already the queen of the kitchen, and now she's expanding her repertoire to include cakes! The model-slash-chef tried her hand at cake decorating yesterday during a visit to Duff's Cakemix in West Hollywood, and the final product was almost too pretty to eat.

Baby Luna's first birthday is coming up this month, so we're betting that Teigen is practicing her cake-making skills ahead of a big bash. The 31-year-old swimsuit model headed to the D.I.Y. cake studio on Friday to learn the basics of dessert decorating, and she's a natural!

Teigen wore a white button-up top with a long train for the occasion, which she casually shrugged off of one shoulder. She paired the top with denim shorts, gray thigh-high boots, and large silver hoops. Not your average chef's uniform! But then again, Teigen is not your average chef.

For her confectionery masterpiece, the model chose a two-layer cake—the bottom was a pale peach and the top was white with rainbow confetti sprinkles. She covered the former with glittery gold polka dots, then trimmed the edges with mint green balls of frosting and white sugar pearls. To top off her creation, Teigen opted for a number 1—now you know why we definitely think the cake Luna-related!

It seems like Teigen had a fun time at Duff's, laughing and making her signature stink faces as she mastered another culinary skill. She even posed for a picture with her finished project.

If this is a taste of what's in store for Luna's birthday, it's definitely going to be an amazing party.