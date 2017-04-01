Chrissy Teigen Wins at Cake Decorating, Too

Chrissy Teigen Wins at Cake Decorating, Too
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Shop This Post
April 1, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

The next Martha Stewart? Chrissy Teigen is already the queen of the kitchen, and now she's expanding her repertoire to include cakes! The model-slash-chef tried her hand at cake decorating yesterday during a visit to Duff's Cakemix in West Hollywood, and the final product was almost too pretty to eat.

Baby Luna's first birthday is coming up this month, so we're betting that Teigen is practicing her cake-making skills ahead of a big bash. The 31-year-old swimsuit model headed to the D.I.Y. cake studio on Friday to learn the basics of dessert decorating, and she's a natural!

VIDEO: Baby Luna Eats Her First Solid Food

Teigen wore a white button-up top with a long train for the occasion, which she casually shrugged off of one shoulder. She paired the top with denim shorts, gray thigh-high boots, and large silver hoops. Not your average chef's uniform! But then again, Teigen is not your average chef.

For her confectionery masterpiece, the model chose a two-layer cake—the bottom was a pale peach and the top was white with rainbow confetti sprinkles. She covered the former with glittery gold polka dots, then trimmed the edges with mint green balls of frosting and white sugar pearls. To top off her creation, Teigen opted for a number 1—now you know why we definitely think the cake Luna-related!

Chrissy Teigen/SnapChat

It seems like Teigen had a fun time at Duff's, laughing and making her signature stink faces as she mastered another culinary skill. She even posed for a picture with her finished project.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSUuagYBJz3/

Such a sweet afternoon decorating with @chrissyteigen ! 🍰✨ #diy #sweet #duffscakemix

A post shared by Duff's Cakemix (@duffscakemix) on

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Wants to Make an Outback Bloomin' Onion at Home—So We Found Out How

If this is a taste of what's in store for Luna's birthday, it's definitely going to be an amazing party.

The Latest in Video

Victoria Beckham Explains What a Spice Girl Is to a 5-Year-Old
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top