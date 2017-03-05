How Chrissy Teigen Does Braless Dressing

The weather in Miami may be hot, but Chrissy Teigen is hotter. The 31-year-old model stepped out in the beachside city yesterday wearing a fiery dragon dress, and you can bet she turned heads all night long.

Teigen and hubby John Legend have been enjoying some R&R in Miami this weekend as they attend a friend's wedding, but even when they're on vacation, this hot momma's style is on point. Teigen was spotted leaving her hotel yesterday wearing the breathtaking Dragon-detailed Lace Dress from Raisa & Vanessa, and she looked like she stepped right off the runway! The dress, which was largely sheer, save for some strategically-placed embroidery, was not conducive to bra-wearing, but Teigen owned it, showing a bit of underboob and flaunting her fit frame.

The black and red gown from the brand's latest collection has a lot going on itself. In addition to its sheer panels, it also features elegant fringe, and an intricate dragon motif up the sides. Teigen complemented the ornate number with simple black heels and a black clutch, as well as a low ponytail and matching red lip.

If the gown is reminiscent of another one of Chrissy Teigen's recent looks, that's because she's loving this brand lately! The Sports Illustrated model wore a similar Raisa & Vanessa gown to the L.A. premiere of Beauty and the Beast earlier in the week.

Teigen seems to love these dresses, and we have to agree—she looks stunning!