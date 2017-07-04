Chrissy Teigen Debuts Blonde Hair with a Makeup-Free Selfie

Chrissy Teigen Debuts Blonde Hair with a Makeup-Free Selfie
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Shop This Post
by: Jennifer Davis
July 4, 2017 @ 12:30 PM

Chrissy Teigen is ready for summer. The model-turned-cookbook author debuted a lighter 'do on Twitter yesterday, posting a photo of her newly dyed locks to her account.

In the photo, Teigen's much blonder strands are on full display, as she blows a kiss to her followers. "New color," she tweeted along with three heart emojis. Not only does her new hair look fabulous, but she's also makeup free in the snap. Leave it to Teigen give us #hairinspo and show off her natural beauty.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/881792743751602176

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shows Off her Big Mac PJs

It's been awhile since Teigen went full-on blonde bombshell, but this is hardly the first time she's played with her hair color. The famously candid star often highlights her naturally dark hair, most recently going for a subtle ombré look. With summer in full swing, it's no surprise that she's ready for a brand new style. After all, what's better than gorgeous blonde hair for the summer?

RELATED: Baby Luna Has Some Serious Dance Moves

Now we'll just have to see if Chrissy can prove if blondes really have more fun. If her Instagram is any indication, we have a feeling that she'll make a strong case.

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top