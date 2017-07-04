Chrissy Teigen Debuts Blonde Hair with a Makeup-Free Selfie

Chrissy Teigen is ready for summer. The model-turned-cookbook author debuted a lighter 'do on Twitter yesterday, posting a photo of her newly dyed locks to her account.

In the photo, Teigen's much blonder strands are on full display, as she blows a kiss to her followers. "New color," she tweeted along with three heart emojis. Not only does her new hair look fabulous, but she's also makeup free in the snap. Leave it to Teigen give us #hairinspo and show off her natural beauty.

It's been awhile since Teigen went full-on blonde bombshell, but this is hardly the first time she's played with her hair color. The famously candid star often highlights her naturally dark hair, most recently going for a subtle ombré look. With summer in full swing, it's no surprise that she's ready for a brand new style. After all, what's better than gorgeous blonde hair for the summer?

Now we'll just have to see if Chrissy can prove if blondes really have more fun. If her Instagram is any indication, we have a feeling that she'll make a strong case.