Chrissy Teigen Bares Her Growing Baby Bump on Snapchat

As Chrissy Teigen's belly starts grow, the proud mama-to-be can't help but flaunt her pregnant curves.

While enjoying a winter getaway in Oslo, Norway with husband, John Legend, the SI Swimsuit beauty took to Snapchat to gift fans a glimpse of her burgeoning baby bump from all viewpoints.

After soaking in a Vinterland winter carnival, complete with singing reindeer and a mouth-watering selection of hot dogs, churros, cake pops, and scalloped potatoes to curb her pregnancy cravings, the expectant star proved that she's set to show off her changing body until baby, as she flaunted her bare stomach in a classic pregnant mirror selfie snap.

Chrissy Teigen /Snapchat

“It doesn’t look like anything from here,” the model comments while unbuttoning her long flannel shirt in the mirror. However, with a turn to her profile, a little bump is revealed. "But then you go here…,” she continued, comparing the two angles.

Chrissy Teigen /Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

As the former Lip Sync Battle host continues to savor her Oslo vacation, we’re staying tuned for more major maternity milestones!