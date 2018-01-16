Chrissy Teigen Flashes Her Bare Baby Bump in Crop Top and Daisy Dukes

Mama on the move!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen was spotted walking arm-in-arm with husband, John Legend, through the balmy streets of Los Angeles on Monday. The 32-year-old former swimsuit model, who's currently expecting the couple's second child, offered passersby a sweet glimpse of her growing belly in a cropped white T-shirt and her signature Daisy Dukes.

Teigen glammed up her casual maternity look with a pair of brown over-the-knee boots (hello, legs!), a distressed denim duster, and a brown fedora. Oversize sunglasses and a pair of hoop earrings completed her on-the-town ensemble. Meanwhile, Legend looked cool, per usual, beside her in a patterned bomber jacket, jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers—all black.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

The cute couple announced they were expecting for the second time with the help of their first born, one-year-old daughter Luna, on Instagram in November. In a short clip, little Luna touches Teigen’s stomach and says, “Baby!”

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

We can't wait to see what this maternity style icon wears next. See more of Teigen's best maternity looks here.